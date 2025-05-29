Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the period. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,708 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $215,874.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,410.52. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $290.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.40, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $133.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.