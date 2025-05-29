Copia Wealth Management Makes New $28,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,844,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,991,000 after acquiring an additional 200,455 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,898,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,545,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 439,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,623,000 after acquiring an additional 137,279 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $183.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

