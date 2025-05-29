Copia Wealth Management Buys Shares of 161 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $184.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

