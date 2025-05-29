1,109 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

