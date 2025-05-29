Copia Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF by 14,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Strive U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA DRLL opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.79. Strive U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $31.03.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Profile
The Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed stocks from the broad energy sector. The fund aims to influence companies to prioritize returns through shareholder engagement and proxy voting, without regard to ESG agendas.
