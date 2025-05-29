Copia Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,038 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 43,352,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,543,000 after buying an additional 516,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after buying an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,915,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,128,000 after buying an additional 897,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,865 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,717,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,920,000 after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the period.

IEMG opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

