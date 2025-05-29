International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after buying an additional 21,428,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after buying an additional 4,201,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,449,000 after buying an additional 8,720,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,712,000 after buying an additional 2,782,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

