Copia Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

NYSE DVA opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.13. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

