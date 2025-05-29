First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FPE opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

