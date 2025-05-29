Copia Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,776,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $56.59 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.