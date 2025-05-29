Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.50 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

