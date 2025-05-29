Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $31.44 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

