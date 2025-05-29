Copia Wealth Management Takes $50,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

