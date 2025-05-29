Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director Robin L. Washington purchased 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,553 shares of company stock worth $12,897,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $275.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

