Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $836,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NDEC opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (NDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ-100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NDEC was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

