Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 100,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $98.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.