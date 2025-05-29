Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 4,702 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $420.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.77 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

