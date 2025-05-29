Top Streaming Stocks To Consider – May 27th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Fair Isaac are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that deliver audio and video content over the internet on a subscription or ad-supported basis. Their revenues and market values hinge on metrics like subscriber growth, content library investment and network infrastructure. Examples include Netflix, Spotify and Disney’s streaming services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.33. 166,064,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,533,762. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

APP stock traded up $26.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,801,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,232. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.23.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $193.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,500.81. The company had a trading volume of 848,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,857. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,919.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,974.62. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $1,266.72 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

