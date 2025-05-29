Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $27,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.28. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

