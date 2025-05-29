The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790,269 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.27% of Middleby worth $19,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Middleby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Middleby stock opened at $147.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.36. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $118.41 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MIDD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 203,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.13 per share, with a total value of $28,251,459.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,979,496.12. This trade represents a 7.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 503,968 shares of company stock valued at $73,215,160. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

