Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $38,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,004 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

