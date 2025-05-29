1,295 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $138.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.