Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average is $180.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

