5,611 Shares in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDDT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,219,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $12,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,952,523.60. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,781,654.50. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,139 shares of company stock valued at $93,843,152 in the last quarter.

Reddit Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:RDDT opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $230.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Citigroup increased their target price on Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Reddit from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDDT

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.