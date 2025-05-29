Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $22.08 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 387,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,079,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Corteva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,605,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,764,000 after purchasing an additional 288,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2%

CTVA opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $71.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. BNP Paribas raised Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

