1,451 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Freshpet from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

FRPT opened at $79.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.18. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

