Forum Financial Management LP Invests $235,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $182.10 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $175.04.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

