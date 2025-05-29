Forum Financial Management LP Purchases New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 220,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,950,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $3,691,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 934.8% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 140,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in AAON by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $97.13 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

AAON announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,580. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

