5,845 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cognex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $30.32 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $53.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

