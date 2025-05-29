Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,530 shares in the company, valued at $54,952,758.90. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $467,199.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 172,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,028,955.98. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,222,685 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,711,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,206,000 after purchasing an additional 256,070 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,672,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,410,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $107.65 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.20, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.75.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. DA Davidson downgraded Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

