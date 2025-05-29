Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 357 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $170.37 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Get Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.