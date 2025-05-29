Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $64,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 146 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $412.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.10. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.