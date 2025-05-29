Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, insider Erika Burkhardt sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $94,964.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180.48. This represents a 90.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,334 shares of company stock worth $9,734,737 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7%

YUM opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average of $142.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

