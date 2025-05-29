Berkeley Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Berkeley Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWC stock opened at $119.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $139.98. The stock has a market cap of $779.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

