Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

