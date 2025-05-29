Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 167 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $273.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.79. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

