Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 501 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.8%

ED stock opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

