Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,663,000 after acquiring an additional 506,705 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael J. Petro acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $454.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,903.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,514.45. The trade was a 6.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,425. This represents a 27.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $550.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

