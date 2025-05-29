Park Square Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 224 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 224 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,488,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.33.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $310.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

