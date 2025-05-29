Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $764,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,243 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after buying an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $198,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Citigroup
In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Citigroup Stock Down 0.6%
Citigroup stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
