Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires New Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $88.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.