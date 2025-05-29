Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $58,000 in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 55,197.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $102.27 on Thursday. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $337.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.77.

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

