Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Southern were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $88.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

