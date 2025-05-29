400 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.12.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

