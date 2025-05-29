Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 113,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $177.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.09 and its 200 day moving average is $184.40. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 43.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus cut Avery Dennison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

