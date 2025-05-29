Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $51,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 503,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

