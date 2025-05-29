Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $49,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $560,918,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $138,619,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $96,012,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $273.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.11.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

