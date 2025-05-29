Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $20.49 Million in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $112.04 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.