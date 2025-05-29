Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $18.58 Million Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 270,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,580,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.20% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.87.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

