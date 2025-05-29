Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $19.51 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 316,633 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Imperial Oil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

IMO opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.91.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

